Neda exec pushes energy conservation measures amid Israel-Hamas conflict

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) proposed the implementation of an energy conservation measure in case the Israel-Hamas war escalates and spreads to other countries.

Neda Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon said the government is closely monitoring the conflict to ensure the safety of Filipinos in the affected areas and determine if it will disrupt international oil production.

Israel is located in the Middle East region, which includes other top oil producing countries namely, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Kuwait.

“We are already discussing energy conservation measures, beginning with those in government…because the first to be affected [by the escalation] would be fuel prices and then energy prices,” she said partly in Filipino at a news briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday.

The tension between Israeli and Hamas forces has been raging on for a month after the latter launched a brutal attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,400 people.

In response, Israel launched a counter offensive in the Gaza Strip, which was used by Hamas as its staging point for its attack, resulting in the death of 10,000 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel said it will continue its operations in Gaza until it rescues all of the estimated 240 hostages taken by Hamas and destroys the militant group.

Citing their projections and by the World Bank, Edillon said their general consensus is that the Israel-Hamas conflict will be “contained.”

In such a scenario, she said the country’s power rates will remain stable since many power plants and transmission projects are expected to be completed before the end of the year or early 2024.

“If that’s the case, then we will be able to maintain the limited impact [of the conflict] to us,” Edillon said.