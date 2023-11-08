Navy Sea Lions sink Quezon’s Plaridel in PNVF Challenge Cup volleyball elims

SEASONED squad PGJC Navy drubbed Plaridel (Quezon), 25-18, 25-23, 25-20, for a roaring start in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Sea Lions flaunted their experience and poise over the gritty Plaridel unit in each set of the tightrope duel to score the win in 72 minutes for a 1-0 record in Pool C of the 20-team men’s division.

Earlier, Jose Rizal University (JRU) smothered Angatleta-Orion, Bataan with a convincing 25-11, 25-15, 25-12 win in 67 minutes for also a 1-0 slate in Pool C of the PNVF Challenge Cup supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

In the other game, the University of the East Cherrylume thwarted Arellano in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, for a winning start in Pool B.

Title favorites Cignal and National U were the first teams to crack the winning column in the opener late Monday night with easy wins over Savouge Aesthetics and JRU, respectively.

Cignal, the defending Spikers’ Turf champion, thumped Savouge Aesthetics, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, for a 1-0 card in Pool A.

Three-time reigning UAAP champion NU followed suit, needing only 66 minutes to dispatch JRU, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, and gain a piece of Pool B lead with UE.

UAAP runner-up UST was not the be left behind in posting a big debut with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 win over Sta. Rosa City in Pool D.

For the third straight day before plunging back to action next week, action continues today with another six-game bill for the stacked Challenge Cup, formerly known as the Champions League of the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

NCAA champion College of St. Benilde tests the mettle of UP Volleyball Club at 10 a.m., UP and La Salle-Dasma collide at 12 p.m. for the women’s play.

In the men’s tilt, Volida Volleyball Club and the University of Batangas lock horns at 12 p.m. followed by the duel between VSN Asereht and UE Cherrylume at 2 p.m.

UST then spikes for its second straight win against Emilio Aguinaldo College at 4 p.m. before Plaridel, Quezon and Angatleta-Orion, Bataan battle for their first win at 6 p.m. after dropping their opening assignments.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





