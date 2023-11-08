IM Puerto Princesa stakes world championship berths

LOCAL triathletes get set for a duel of strength, speed and staying power not only in quest of top podium finishes in their respective age categories in the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa but also in chase of coveted berths to this year’s world championship in New Zealand.

The 1.9-km (1.2-mile) swim, 90k-m (56-mile) and 21.1-km (13.1-mile) run event, which reels off Sunday, is offering 40 age-group qualifying slots plus an additional 15 spots for women to the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship on December 14 and 15 in Taupo, a town near the center of New Zealand’s North Island.

Bidders from 39 countries are all primed for battle in various age group divisions on a world-class, challenging course in a one-of-a-kind racing experience in Puerto Princesa, which is pulling out all the stops to guarantee a successful hosting of the event for the second straight year.

“We cheered you on in 2023 and this year, we are again rooting for all participating triathletes, who are out to prove their stamina in a display of great physical as well as mental endurance,” said Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

A number of Filipino triathletes have competed in past World Championships and with more chances to earn a crack at racing against the world’s best, a highly-charged battle looms in the event organized by The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

Highlight of the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa, backed by Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA, Breitling 1884, Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, is its first-time hosting of the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship with Mayor Bayron putting up P500,000 for the club to produce the fastest cumulative time of the Top 5 members, regardless of age and gender.

The host city’s chief executive is also staking P60,000 for the overall male and female finishes while the winners in the relay competitions—all-male, all-female, mixed—and the fastest in swim, bike and run will each receive P10,000.

Ushering in the main event are the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run Friday, and the Ironkids Philippines, featuring youngsters aged 6 to 15, on Saturday.

For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register.

Dutch Eric van der Linden, winner of the full Ironman Philippines in Subic last June and defending champion John Alcala headline this year’s cast, which also drew 21 bidders from Japan, 15 each from Great Britain and Singapore. The United States and China have 12 entries each while France is fielding in 11 runners.

Making up the early Asia TriClub and Relay Championship roster are Tri SND Barracuda, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.