ILO convention on ending workplace violence, harassment now a step closer to full ratification

President Ferdinand R. Macros Jr. approved on Wednesday the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention 190 to prevent workplace violence and harassment.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed the Chief Executive made the decision after completing his review of the international convention and getting the feedback of other concerned agencies.

It noted Marcos already sent a letter to the Senate last October 13 requesting senators’ concurrence so the convention can be fully ratified.

“The ratification of the ILO C190 will fortify the Philippine government’s mandate and policy in promoting and protecting the rights of Filipino workers, locally and overseas, by pushing for a work environment with zero tolerance for violence and harassment,” Marcos said in his letter to the Senate.

He also said it helps the country achieve its key targets under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly with respect to Goal 5 on Gender Equality and Goal 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth.

C190 was adopted during the ILO Convention General Conference in Geneva, Switzerland in 2019 and came into force on June 25, 2021.

Its provision applies to all sectors, whether public or private, in urban and rural areas, both in the formal and informal economy, and provides a common framework to address violence and harassment, including gender-based violence, in the work place.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) started the “preparatory activities,” which includes getting the concurrence of concerned agencies, for the ratification in 2021.

Marcos said aside from DOLE, the C190 ratification was concurred by the National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Commission on Human Rights, Civil Service Commission, Philippine Commission on Women, and the Presidential Human Rights Committee Secretariat.