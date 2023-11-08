House leader weighs in on inflation’s October slowdown

SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez vowed last Tuesday the House of Representatives would continue formulating policies that strengthen economic resilience, stimulate investment and boost agricultural output as lawmakers remain vigilance despite a lower October inflation print.

Romualdez issued his statement last Tuesday after the Philippine Statistics Authority reported a decline in inflation to 4.9 percent in October, a drop from the 6.1 percent recorded in September.

The statement quoted the House leader as saying the decline “carries tangible benefits in daily life as it eases financial pressure on families nationwide and makes essential goods more affordable and accessible.”

Recognizing that inflation affects every aspect of Filipino life, Romualdez asserted the House’s commitment to expanding social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable from local and global inflationary pressures.

“Fiscal responsibility, which includes reducing deficits and managing debt, is crucial in maintaining low inflation and remains a top priority for the House,” Romualdez said.

The speaker said the House will continue its efforts to enhance supply chain infrastructure to mitigate the impact of global supply disruptions on domestic prices, saying consumer protection is also a focal point, with legislative updates aimed at preventing price exploitation and ensuring that basic necessities remain affordable for all Filipinos.

While the central bank primarily manages monetary policy, he said the House is dedicated to passing laws that reinforce the bank’s efforts to meet inflation targets.

However, Romualdez also underscored the need for vigilance in the face of ongoing global conflicts and supply chain disruptions.

He said that lower inflation not only eases the cost of living but also enhances the purchasing power of Filipinos, enabling them to save and invest in vital areas like education and healthcare, thus contributing to personal development.

“The House of Representatives recognizes the significance of continuing this downward inflationary trend. The easing of prices, especially for essentials like vegetables, offers immediate respite to the average Filipino by lowering the cost of living and improving their financial capability,” he added.