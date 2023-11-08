GMA, Ungab lose deputy speaker posts over resolution

THE leadership of the House of Representatives has decided to relieve Deputy Speakers Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Isidro Ungab of their leadership roles, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said on Tuesday.

“This decision stems from the fact that out of the nine Deputy Speakers, only Deputy Speakers Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab chose not to sign a pivotal House resolution sponsored by the entire leadership,” added Dalipe.

According to Dalipe, this particular resolution was of paramount importance, as it manifested the collective intention of the House leadership to rise in unison in defense of the institution.

“This resolution was a response to certain quarters that have recently levied criticisms and scurrilous attacks against the House and its leadership,” he added.

In these challenging times, the majority leader said the unity and strength of the House are vital, and it is imperative for the leadership to maintain a cohesive stance.

“The House leadership respects the right of each member to express their individual opinions and decisions. However, leadership positions come with certain responsibilities and expectations,” he added.

However, the Arroyo camp was reported to have told the House leadership that she was abroad when the resolution was sent for signing.

By choosing not to support the resolution, Dalipe said Arroyo and Ungab have made it clear that their viewpoints do not align with the collective stance of the leadership.

“One of these expectations is to be aligned with the collective decisions of the leadership, especially on matters of significant importance to the institution,” he said.

While their contributions to the House are appreciated and respected, Dalipe said the leadership believes that it is in the best interest of the House to have leaders who fully support and uphold the collective decisions and directions set forth by the leadership.

“The House as an institution will continue to work diligently on behalf of the Filipino people, and we are committed to ensuring that our leadership reflects the unity and direction needed to effectively serve our constituents,” he added.

The House of Representatives adopted Resolution (HR) 1414 on Monday, upholding the integrity and honor of the lower chamber and expressing appreciation, solidarity, and support for the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Ungap accepts removal

Davao City Rep. Isidro T. Ungab has graciously accepted the House leadership’s decision to relieve him of his role as deputy speaker.

In a statement, Ungab, reflecting on his extensive experience in Congress, expressed his gratitude to all those who played a pivotal role in making his tenure as deputy speaker meaningful, memorable, and significant.

“I have been in Congress long enough to understand the dynamics and interpersonal relations among its members. I would like to thank all those who were instrumental in making my tenure as deputy speaker meaningful, memorable, and worthwhile,” he said.

He also emphasized his unwavering support for the administration, continuing to believe in its government program, having actively contributed to the campaign in the previous year, driven by the hope for a better future for the Filipino people.

“Despite my removal, I remain supportive of this administration, believing in its program of government, as I have also helped in the campaign last year, in the belief that it can bring a better hope and future for the Filipino people,” he added.

“I accept my fate without any rancor nor bitterness. I leave the deputy speakership’s position assured that I have performed my duties well, with the best intentions and great love for my country,” Ungab said.