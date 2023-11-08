Gibo: EDCA sites to strengthen PHL defense

The country’s defenses will be greatly beefed by the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. said on Monday.

“How can EDCA sites help protect the Philippines? The Philippine government together with the United States government as our treaty partner and other governments are helping to make Philippine defense resilient and robust,” he explained.

And according to Teodoro, improving Philippine defenses with the help of its allies is important because “protection of the Philippines as an structural and integral political entity in the world means the propagation of rules based international orders and norms.”

“It means freedom of navigation for a host of other nations in the South China Sea and in the West Philippine Sea [WPS], it means the establishment and advocacy of international law for the whole world and that’s why a resilient Philippines is a value proposition as I keep on repeating to the whole world,” the DND chief added.

And with the EDCA, Teodoro said the US is helping the Philippine government in hardening its defensive posture to include its assertion of its legitimate rights in the WPS like other countries.

The five initial EDCA sites are the Cesar Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga; Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation in Nueva Ecija; Lumbia Airport in Cagayan De Oro; Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu.

While the four additional are the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; and Balabac Island in Palawan.

These locations strengthen the interoperability of the US and Philippine militaries, enabling the forces to respond more seamlessly together to address a range of shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Basa Air Base rehab now completed

As this developed, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) announced that the rehabilitation of the Basa Air Base runway in Floridablanca, Pampanga was finally completed following a dedication ceremony last November 6.

The ceremony was led by Teodoro and US Deputy Chief of the Mission to the Philippines Robert Y. Ewing.

This runway rehabilitation is by far, the largest EDCA project between the Philippines and US, which amounts to over P1.3 billion.

“After less than a year of rehabilitation, with reinforced pavement and improved structural integrity, the runway is now ready to accommodate larger and heavier aircraft, such as the PAF’s cargo planes,” the PAF said.

Also, the improved runway ensures safer conditions for training and operations of aircraft, especially during response to emergencies and calamities.

Image credits: Presidential Communications Office





