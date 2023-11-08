Fighting Maroons edge UE Warriors, advance to semis

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) foiled University of the East (UE), 79-72, to book a Final Four ticket in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 9-2 won-lost atop the standings—for their fifth consecutive semifinals appearance—with the victory allowing them to bounce back from an 88-79 loss to the De La Salle Green Archers last Sunday.

“We were just looking for a bounce-back game after losing the last one,” UP deputy coach Christian Luanzon said.

“There are things to improve, especially in the second half where there were stretches where we were flat,” the long-time deputy coach said. “But you know, a win is a win and it was a much-needed win, especially coming off a loss.”

UP finally had Senegalese center Malick Diouf and point guard JD Cagulangan back in the squad after dealing with injuries.

Reigning MVP Diouf led UP with 19 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block while Cagulangan, the team’s graduating guard from Butuan, tallied nine points, eight assists, two steals and two rebounds.

After Jack Cruz-Dumont knocked down a three to level the game at 69-69 for the Red Warriors with 3:50 to go, Diouf and CJ Cansino linked up to give the Fighting Maroons a 73-69 edge with 2:42 remaining on the clock.

Cruz-Dumont, though, refused to quit and brought UE closer, 73-72, with over a minute left. But UP’s depth, talent and experience allowed it to find a way through.

Francis Lopez finished off an alley-oop play from Cagulangan’s pass while the Red Warriors’ defense was asleep for a 75-72 separation with 33 seconds left.

Noy Remogat shot an airball after a timeout and then Cagulangan converted a free throw while Diouf made a crucial steal from Ethan Galang and converted another free throw to ice the game at 77-72 with less than 14 seconds remaining.

UP also beat UE, 84-69, in the first round last October 4.

UP goes for a twice-to-beat incentive on Saturday when it faces Far Eastern University at 2 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UE dropped to 4-7 in sixth place—one game behind Ateneo and 1.5 games behind Adamson University.

Cruz-Dumont led UE with 19 points and five rebounds while Nigerian center Precious Momowei contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Remogat, who scored 34 points in UE’s last game against Far Eastern University last Sunday, got 12 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals.