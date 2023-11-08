Despite high-yields bids, BTr fully awards T-bonds

THE national government on Tuesday raised P30 billion from the sale of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) amid investors’ insistence for higher yields, tracking the US Treasury curve.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full award of reissued 7-year T-bonds in an auction that saw the average rate rise to 6.807 percent from the previous 6.675 percent yield for the debt paper with the same tenor.

However, the investors’ average asking rate for the government security, which has a remaining life 6 years and 8 months, was lower than the 6.88 percent comparable secondary market benchmark level.

The yields of the T-bonds ranged from 6.7 percent to 6.84 percent. Tuesday’s tender was oversubscribed by more than double as total bids reached P60.889 billion.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the uptick in yield bids can be attributed to investors’ “late reaction to higher US Treasury yields in recent months.”

“Local bond yields [are] playing catch up higher. [Local yields] did not go up as much as US Treasury yields since July/August 2023,” Ricafort told the BusinessMirror.

Nonetheless, Ricafort noted that the market is already factoring in the recent “downward correction” in the comparable 7-year US Treasury yield, which is now at 4.63 percent from a high of 5.03 percent last month.

He explained that investors are looking at the recent decline in global crude oil prices as well as “softer” economic data that might “reduce” the need for more Federal Reserve rate hikes.

“Recent signals that the Fed could be done raising rates for now, as relatively higher U.S. Treasury yields recently served as a de facto monetary tightening that reduced the need for more Fed rate hikes,” he said.

Last week, the Treasury rejected the entire P26.899-billion worth of tenders for its reissued 10-year T-bonds.

This month, the national government plans to borrow as much as P225 billion from the tender of T-bonds and Treasury bills (T-bills). The programmed amount is P75 billion higher than the P150 billion targeted amount last month.

In November, the national government aims to raise P75 billion from five auctions of T-bills with a volume of offering of P15 billion per tender.

Next month, the Treasury is scheduled to hold five auctions of T-bonds with varying tenors with a total value of P150 billion. Each auction would have a volume of offering of P30 billion.