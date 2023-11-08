Calax Silang Aguinaldo Interchange opens today

MPCALA Holdings Inc. (MHI) said on Tuesday it is opening the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) today, Wednesday, to the motoring public.

According to MHI President and GM Raul Ignacio, the 3.9-kilometer, 2×2 lane subsection of the expressway is set improve travel convenience for motorists across the region.

“We’re thrilled about this Calax expansion, which will not only make life easier for our motorists but also boost the local economy. By providing a quicker and more convenient route to popular destinations in Cavite, we’re creating opportunities for businesses to thrive and for families to make the most of their time together,” Ignacio said.

He added that the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange will offer free toll to motorists “until further notice.”

Motorists will only be charged up to the Silang East Interchange toll fee.

Ignacio noted that the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange will “play a significant role in decongesting the busiest highway in Cavite, offering a faster route to the emerging tourism destinations of Silang town and Tagaytay City.”

The toll section expected to cater to an additional 5,000 daily motorists

It was initially scheduled for completion in December 2022, but legal tussles on right-of-way delivery hindered the company from completing the segment as scheduled.

Just this March, a local court ruled in favor of the Department of Public Works and Highways, allowing it to secure the writ of possession on the 15,650-square meter land.