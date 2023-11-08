Bloomberry income more than doubles to ₱8.27B

Bloomberry Resorts Corp., which owns and operates Solaire Resort and Casino, on Tuesday said its income in January to September more than doubled to P8.27 billion, from last year’s P4.05 billion.

Consolidated net revenue reached P36.5 billion, an increase of 33 percent as against P27.3 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated gross gaming revenues were at P44.5 billion, a 26 percent increase from P35.4 billion last year.

“During the quarter, we saw the resilience of the Philippine gaming market as gaming volumes in our mass tables and EGM [electronic gaming machine] segments continued to expand on a sequential and year-over-year basis, despite the quarter’s weaker-than-anticipated economic climate.

These mass-oriented gaming segments as well as our hotel, food and beverage, retail and other segments continue to perform well above their pre-pandemic run rates and are testaments to the strength of our domestic customer base,” Enrique K. Razon Jr., Bloomberry chairman and CEO, said.

Razon said the construction of Solaire Resort North is on schedule to be completed by March 2024. “We anticipate that Solaire Resort North will strengthen our market leadership position in the Philippines and raise the regional competitiveness of the Philippine gaming industry to new heights.”

During the third quarter alone, net income reached P1.9 billion, 20 percent higher than the P1.5 billion last year, while net revenues reached P10.9 billion, an increase of 8 percent year-on-year.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) at Solaire was P13.3 billion, representing a decline of 0.5 percent from P13.4 billion last year. While volumes across all gaming segments continued to grow from the previous year, fluctuations in the VIP and mass tables hold rate led to marginally lower total GGR, the company said.

Solaire’s VIP rolling chip volume, mass table drop and EGM coin-in were P146 billion, 13.9 billion, and 91.2 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 10 percent, 31 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Despite the quarter’s weaker economic climate, domestic gaming demand remained strong.

On a sequential basis, VIP rolling chip volume declined by 15 percent, while mass table drop and slot coin-in grew by 4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

During the period, VIP, mass table and EGM’s GGR were P15.1 billion, P14 billion and P15.3 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 29 percent, 14 percent and 35 percent, respectively. Strong domestic demand continued to prop-up its GGR.