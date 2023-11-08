BCDA seeks partner for New Clark City ICT infrastructure

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is looking for a joint venture (JV) partner for the “commercialization” of information and communications technology (ICT) facilities in New Clark City (NCC), which will also handle the expansion, repair and maintenance of the infrastructure.

“The BCDA is inviting prospective bidders to submit pre-qualification requirements and bid for the disposition of its passive ICT Infrastructure,” BCDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the state-run firm, the disposition will be undertaken through a JV that will handle the commercialization and, as necessary, the expansion, repair, and maintenance, of passive ICT infrastructure in NCC with an estimated project cost of P2.53 billion.

With services involved in the commercialization of passive ICT infrastructure not being “typically” provided by the public sector, BCDA said it needs to look for JV partner that has a proven expertise in this field.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Joshua M. Bingcang underscored that this is a crucial step as the state-owned firm is now moving forward with the development of ICT infrastructure, which se said “will not only address the needs of our locators, but also set up the foundation for smart city development and e-governance in New Clark City.”

“We recognize this as a massive undertaking, and we hope that the private sector can provide us with their expertise and capabilities in this field,” Bingcang said.

Conceptualized under an “Open Access Fiber” model, BCDA said the project would form the foundation for a robust fiber infrastructure and competitive retail services in NCC.

“This will allow telecommunication companies and data transmission providers to connect and service residences, offices, institutions, and data centers in the new metropolis,” BCDA said.

Further, BCDA noted that the Open Access Fiber model would serve as an “anchor” for smart city development and e-government solutions, which are highly dependent on resilient fiber-grade connectivity and data centers.

Under the terms and conditions of the project, the means of BCDA’s disposition will be through the establishment of a JV company that shall be tasked to commercialize, and as necessary, expand the passive ICT infrastructure, such as conduits, fiber optic cables, chambers, colocation facilities, and others.

The joint venture shall also establish a “meet-me room” or neutral hosting site through which active service providers can patch into the network, BCDA said.

Moreover, BCDA said the JV shall be in charge of maintaining and repairing said infrastructure and hosting site, and leasing out dark fiber on a wholesale basis to internet service providers, mobile network operators, data centers, and independent tower companies, among others.

Meanwhile, the state-owned firm said the project shall be awarded through competitive public bidding in accordance with the BCDA Joint Venture Guidelines and other applicable laws, rules, and regulations. BCDA said it formed a Joint Venture Selection Committee (JVSC) to oversee the bidding process.

BCDA said the bidding shall follow a two-stage process. In the first stage, prospective bidders shall undergo a pre-qualification process based on their legal, technical, and financial capability requirements.

The second stage involves the submission and evaluation of technical and financial bids from the shortlisted bidders.

According to BCDA, interested parties may participate in the bidding process by submitting a letter of intent prior to purchasing the Instructions to Private Sector Participants (IPSP) Volume 1-Forms and Annexures starting November 6, 2023 for a non-refundable fee of P250,000.

Meanwhile, IPSP Volume 1- Eligibility Documents is available for free, downloadable from the BCDA website.