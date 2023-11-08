Ang, Pangilinan may expand partnership

The alliance between business tycoons Ramon S. Ang and Manuel V. Pangilinan could expand and lead to the listing of a mega toll company in the local bourse.

Ang recently made a “personal” investment in Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), an infrastructure conglomerate that holds significant interests in tollways, power, hospitals, rail, water, logistics, and agriculture.

“We are looking at other areas where we can cooperate and create critical mass…If we manage to combine our two tollways, it will be a good candidate to list in the Philippine Stock Exchange [PSE]. It becomes a factor in energizing the PSE,” Pangilinan said in a chance interview on Tuesday.

SMC operates the South Luzon Expressway (Slex), the Star Tollway, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (Tplex), the Skyway, and the Naia Expressway.

Meanwhile, MPIC operates the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex), Nlex Connector, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (Sctex), the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (Cavitex), the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax), and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

If Pangilinan’s vision becomes a reality, it will be a mega toll group that will be equally shared by the two groups. It may have a public float of about “40 percent.”

“I can persuade Ramon to create significant liquidity,” he said.

Last August, MPIC said it is keen on listing some of its units, including its tollways group after the delisting of the conglomerate from the PSE.

Pangilinan said during the company’s special stockholders’ meeting it may list its tollways business, under Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. by next year, at the earliest, and its water concession under Maynilad Water Services Inc.—the West Zone concessionaire–by 2026 or 2027.

“I don’t think there’s any intention to deviate from the course, that MPIC has taken in the past few years or so this will be subject to all the inputs of Mitsui and the Japan Overseas Investment Fund, which is owned by the Japanese government.”

