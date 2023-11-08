42 more Pinoys leave war-torn Gaza Strip

MORE than 600 foreigners, including 42 Filipinos and their children, left the war torn Gaza Strip Tuesday, as the Rafah border was reopened following a three-day hiatus brought about by the airstrike of Israel on an ambulance last week.

Of the 42 Filipino evacuees, three are infants, 19 are of minor ages ranging 2 to 17, and two women are pregnant—one on her ninth month and the other on her fourth month.

A total of 46 Filipinos were initially cleared by Israel, Egypt and Hamas authorities to exit the besieged enclave on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Egypt time (3 p.m. Philippine time). But only 42 have decided to push through with their repatriation.

A family of three had second thoughts about leaving at the last-minute and decided to stay in Gaza Strip.

The Philippine Embassy in Amman, which has consular jurisdiction over Palestinian territories, tried to convince the family to join the batch, fearing this might affect future listing of the other Philippine nationals.

“But a Filipino-Palestinian who has a Down syndrome doesn’t want to leave without his Palestinian wife,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told diplomatic reporters in an online briefing.

De Vega thanked the Philippine government’s partners and the embassies for allowing the first batch of Filipinos to leave Gaza City.

Re-opening of Rafah border

The Rafah border, the only available gateway to get out of Gaza Strip, has been closed for more than three weeks after Israel staged retaliatory attacks on Hamas after the October 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel.

After intense negotiations, Israel and Egypt have agreed to allow foreigners to leave Gaza. The first exodus occurred last week, with more than 500 foreigners fleeing Gaza Strip, including two Filipino medical personnel from international NGO Doctors Without Borders.

The second and third batches of Filipino evacuees were supposed to have left Sunday and Monday this week but was postponed due to the Israeli airstrike on an ambulance that killed 15 people. Israel said some Hamas fighters were inside the ambulance, which was supposed to be one of those exiting the border.

De Vega said Israel, Egyptian and Hamas allowed that the two batches of Filipino evacuees will leave as one batch Wednesday.

The Pinoy evacuees

The latest batch is composed of eight families and one OFW who has been working in the enclave since 1999.

They are part of the 632 foreigners and Palestinians who were allowed to leave Gaza Wednesday.

Aside from the Filipinos, the other evacuees are from France, Ukraine, Moldova, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom and Romania, according to Rafah News Online. 31 Palestinians who are seriously injured were also allowed to leave Gaza Strip. The most number of evacuees are Germany with 158 and Romania with 103 nationals and Palestinian family members.

Once they are cleared at the Rafah border, they will be fetched and brought to Cairo and be taken care of by personnel from the Philippine Embassy in Egypt.

De Vega said Filipinos should be cognizant of the fact that many of the Filipino repatriates will not look like a typical Filipino, who may look and speak Arab. “But they are Filipinos,” he insisted, explaining that the Philippine citizenship laws adheres to jus sanguini principle or following the bloodline (either or both parents are Filipinos).

Palestinian spouses

With the departure of 42 Filipinos Wednesday, there are 93 Filipinos still left in Gaza Strip.

Despite the danger inside Gaza Strip with bombardment and ground operations by the Israeli Defense Forces, many of the Filipinos still refused to be repatriated because they don’t want to leave behind their Palestinian spouses.

Israel has forbidden Palestinian nationals from leaving Gaza Strip.

De Vega said they have received word from the Israeli Foreign Ministry that they have allowed the Palestinian spouses to leave Gaza Strip to join their Filipino families. He said he has yet to receive a formal notice on this, although this has been “verbally” communicated to the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv recently.

“With this new development, it will be much easier to convince other Filipinos to leave Gaza,” he added.

There are six Filipinos who are still in Gaza City, the center of ground operations of Israel against Hamas fighters. One of the Filipinos is a nun who has already informed the Philippine Embassy that she will stay behind no matter what.