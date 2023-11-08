2023 Aboitiz Cup adds more programs for a more holistic approach to football

ONE of the longest running grassroots football programs in the country is back with the 23rd Aboitiz Football Cup.

This year’s edition over a hundred teams are expected to compete across 18 divisions from November 11 to December 9, 2023 at the Aboitiz Pitch at the Outlets at Lipa, Batangas.

One difference in this year’s football event is that aside from the football matches, there will be the addition of other programs that will reach a wider audience and expand the game.

“This is a more holistic approach to the game and the Aboitiz Cup football program that is designed to help in the wellness of the community,” pointed out Clifford Academia, Vice President for Operations of Lima Estate. “We truly believe that will empower the youth to follow their dreams and create a sustainable and active community.”

We have added a football events management course, referee’s management programs, and programs for the Calabarzon,” said tournament organizer Rely San Agustin who himself is a former national and United Football League player.

“These programs will involve more people into this game that we love,” added San Agustin. “Organizing football events and tournaments isn’t as easy as it may sound.

There is a lot of backroom work and a thought process into this. But the better the organization, the better the participation.”

“The other new component of this new program is that it expands into the Calabarzon area and NCR community. And there’s a youth Calabarzon division that should give more exposure to the kids of this region.”

Speaking of kids, one of the teams participating in the 23rd Aboitiz Football Cup is the Azkals Development Academy that is run by national player Stephan Schrock whose son plays for the team.

One of the key youth teams participating is the Lipa Football Academy that is run by April Mosca that was formed only in the last few years.

“Programs like the Aboitiz Cup allow our youth, especially here in Batangas, to take part in a premier and prestigious football event,” bared Mosca. “This exposure to good teams in the NCR and Calabarzon area give them an opportunity to test their skills and see where they are and the areas they need to improve on.”