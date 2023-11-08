10 years after Yolanda, the pain stays in the heart

ON the evening of November 7, 2013, Antonino and Soledad Guande of Barangay San Roque were looking at their family having fun after dinner.

The air was filled with laughter as some members of the Guande family were watching TV. Others listened to the radio because the government had warned people living in Eastern Visayas, particularly in Tacloban and in Guiuan, Samar that super typhoon Haiyan was about to make landfall. Nonetheless, the Guandes went to sleep without much worry that night, not knowing the impending tragedy.

Typhoon Haiyan, or Yolanda, was recorded as one of the most powerful typhoons to make landfall, killing at least 6,300 people and leaving 1,000 souls without a trace.

Antonino Guande, 63, shared with BusinessMirror his recollections of what happened before, during and after Yolanda.

“Masaya kami naninirahan, kasama kami ng pamilya, nagkaroon na ng problema mga buhay namin bigla-bigla, katulad nito ng dumating iyong bagyo, kagabi magkakausap pa kami, pagdating ng umaga nag kahiwa-hiwalay na kami, di ko na sila makita, ‘ung pamilya ko, masakit talaga sa kalooban ‘yun nangyari.”

[We were happy as a family, but a crisis suddenly hit us, when this storm came. One night we were still talking, but by morning we had been suddenly separated, I couldn’t see them anymore. It’s really heartbreaking…what happened].

Fetching a pail of water from the “pozo” next to a basketball court in Barangay San Roque, he shared how painful it is to have, in an instant, his wife, daughter, grandson and a brother vanish the next morning.

“The surge of water was so strong, you cannot resist it. Those moments were critical. If you could not hold on to safety, you’ll surely die,” he recalled, speaking in Filipino.

He recalled finding a wooden plank that he turned into a raft. But all around him, he saw so many dead people, including solders, policemen and firemen from San Jose.

Part of ground zero is Batangay San Jose where the airport is located. It houses a training camp and a garrison of uniformed personnel. “Some people survived there, but many were wounded.”

He explained that by the time they realized what was happening, a surge as high as 18 feet almost drowned him. The unlucky ones are members of his family and other families living in that Barangay.

“You’ve lived for many years with your children and grandchildren and your spouse and sibling, but suddenly they’re all gone. Many times I felt I’d go crazy.”

He almost lost his mind, “but though I suffered trauma, many surviving friends and relatives gave me advice and support. They told me, ‘the fight is not over, your life is not over. Just keep fighting.’”

Now after 10 years, some 30 families out of the 500 families living in the same place where they lost their loved ones came back.

They were offered housing in St. Francis area, but, he said, “there are no jobs there; I’d die of hunger there so I decided to try my luck in our old barangay.”

He resumed his life as a fish vendor.

“I fixed myself first. I had neglected my trade, so I fixed that as well. Slowly, I’ve climbed back.”

Still, his trembling voice could not hide the sadness, “hindi basta-basta mawawala yan, minsan makakalimutan mo, minsan maaalala mo, lalo na kapag patulog ka na, sumasagi ‘yun, ganon [it just doesn’t go away. Sometimes, before you sleep, it’s when the memories flood back].”

As part of his healing process, he always talks to his remaining friends and relatives. “Here outside the house, that’s what I do. It’s hard to sleep at times, ‘cause when the mmemory suddenly hits you, it’s hard to fend off.”

What the tragedy taught them is to listen, especially to the government on typhoon warnings. “We took for granted the advisory of PAGASA because we’re used to typhoons. But no one forgets that worst kind of storm, especially those who lost loved ones.”

He said they received lots of aid—clothing, food and sundry stuff, “but we don’t have cash.”

As he was about to lift his pail of water, he scanned the horizon of Cancabato Bay and sighed, “napakasakit, hindi mawala-wala yan, napakahirap iwaglit, napakahirap limutin noon, sa totoo lang [it’s so painful. It just won’t go away. It’s hard to lose the pain, it’s so hard to forget].”