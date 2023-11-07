Zubiri confident of Senate vote on RAA with Japan

SENATE President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday expressed confidence the Senate can readily muster the two-thirds vote to ratify a treaty expanding the Philippines’s defense cooperation with Japan, which has expressed keen interest in helping bolster the country’s security capacities amid continuing tensions in the West Philippines Sea.

Zubiri told reporters the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan should see no hurdles, and he sees the treaty getting Senate approval, as mandated by the Constitution, without much debate.

The treaty provides for interoperability between the two Asian neighbors’ defense forces, and cross-training provisions, similar to the provisions of the existing Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) the Philippines has with the United States.

“We need 16 votes. I believe we have more than that to ratify the RAA,” Zubiri told reporters on Monday.

He praised Japan’s overt show of goodwill for the Philippines, as manifested in last week’s visit by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Zubiri does not see much problem in having members of the Japanese self-defense forces train alongside their Filipino counterparts.

“Napakadisiplinado ng Japanese Self Defense Forces [SDF], Zubiri said, adding: “Mayroon naman tayong guidelines dito sa RAA, hindi pwedeng abusuhin…that is to follow rule of law in the Philippines, and for Filipinos to also follow rule of law sa Japan. Hindi naman yan one-sided… Nakita din natin ilang taon na po VFA. It’s already been over 30 years since we approved the VFA.”

[The Japanese SDF are so disciplined. We also have guidelines in the RAA, so it can’t be abused. That is, to follow rule of law in the Philippines, and for Filipinos to also follow rule of law sa Japan. That’s not one-sided. We have seen how it can work with the VFA. It’s already been over 30 years since we approved the VFA].

The blossoming of Japan-Philippine relations comes in stark contrast to their status over 70 years ago, when Japan invaded and occupied the Philippines from 1942 to 1944. The brutal Japanese occupation had been raised by critics of Manila’s friendly embrace of Japan in recent decades. The Philippines and Japan agreed “to commence negotiations” on a bilateral reciprocal access agreement (RAA) during the visit of Kishida Fumio.

Image credits: Senate PRIB





