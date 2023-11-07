‘Thriller’ Miller joins Converge coaching staff

The Converge FiberXers are thrilled to announce the latest addition to their coaching staff, as they welcomed the legendary four-time PBA champion and two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Willie Miller on Tuesday.

Miller’s remarkable basketball career includes four PBA championships, making him one of the most decorated players in the history of the Philippine Basketball Association.

His extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the game are set to be invaluable assets to the Converge FiberXers as they aim to further strengthen their presence in the PBA.

“After his playing career, Willie has been passionate about coaching at the grassroots level. It’s really his passion,” FiberXers governor Archen Cayabyab said.

“So when we got to talk to him and asked if he could be part of our staff, he did not hesitate to say yes to us.”

Notably, Willie Miller is the second former PBA MVP to join the Converge FiberXers’ coaching staff, following the appointment of two-time MVP Danny Ildefonso as big man coach.

The combination of their championship-winning experience and coaching expertise is a testament to the FiberXers’ commitment to nurturing young talent and achieving greater success in the PBA.

A unique aspect of this addition is Miller’s prior association with head coach Aldin Ayo and team governor Archen Cayabyab during their time at Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

The close bond between Miller and Cayabyab, who have been friends since their childhood days in Olongapo, further reinforces the Converge FiberXers’ emphasis on teamwork and camaraderie.

“Me and Willie grew up together in Olongapo. Then, we went to Manila together after high school. That is where we met Coach Aldin (Ayo) at Letran. We did not expect that even in the PBA, we would still be together,” expressed Cayabyab.

Miller also reunites with past Alaska staff members in Converge, namely assistant team manager CK Kanapi-Daniolco and medical staff Facundo Sun, Gus Vargas, and Mike Braga.

Miller will take on the role of a mentor within the coaching staff, where he will impart his basketball wisdom to the team’s rising stars.

Notably, he will be guiding the development of promising young talents like Schonny Winston, Mac Tallo, and Alec Stockton, helping them reach their full potential as professional basketball players.

“We’re thrilled to have Willie Miller join our coaching staff at Converge FiberXers. His unparalleled experience and exceptional skills as a guard in the PBA will be a game-changer for our young talents. With Coach Willie’s guidance, our guards are poised for remarkable growth and development,” said FiberXers team manager Jacob Lao.

The Converge FiberXers organization is excited to embark on this new chapter with the addition of Willie Miller, confident that his expertise and leadership will bring the team closer to their championship aspirations.