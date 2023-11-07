IT is everyone’s dream to be able to live the good life by being able to retire early. This journey however, varies from one person to another.

Some of us are born into a life of inter-generational family wealth; meaning we inherited and benefit from our parents’ and grandparents’ hard work. Some of us earn it through sheer luck in the lottery. Most of us however, have to make certain choices and forego other ones in order to achieve financial independence.

Lately, the term “FIRE” movement has been gaining traction.

This movement is not about literal fire month awareness but more on “Financial Independence, Retire Early.” It is a financial and lifestyle movement that encourages individuals to achieve financial independence and retire early, around their 40s to 50s.

Though the movement towards financial independence is popular, only a few are able to achieve their long-term goals. Here is an explanation of how FIRE movement works:

1. Financial independence. The first step in the FIRE movement is achieving financial independence, which is already a challenge in itself. This translates to having sufficient savings and investments to cover your living expenses without the need for traditional employment for income.

FIRE followers aim to accumulate a substantial net worth, often based on the 4-percent rule. This rule suggests that if you can safely withdraw 4 percent of your portfolio’s value each year, you can sustain your lifestyle in retirement without depleting your savings or capital.

In simple terms, one should have more than enough earning assets that can cover your entire living expenses.

2. Aggressive saving and investing. To reach financial independence much faster as compared to the average crowd, individuals who follow the FIRE movement practice aggressive saving and investing.

They often aim to save a large portion of their income, commonly at least 50 percent or more. The normal savings rate is usually at 10 percent to 20 percent or more.

To achieve a much higher savings rate, one can follow steps 3 and 4 below.

3. Very frugal living. A cornerstone of the FIRE movement is frugal living. Followers focus on minimizing expenses and living way well below their means. They cut off wants, avoid debt and find ways to save on housing, transportation and everyday expenses.

One can even practice minimalism and downsizing of possessions. In my case, I limit the number of shoes I own, cut back on dining out and cook my own food and preferably I work from home whenever I can.

4. Pursuing side hustles and passive income. Many in the FIRE community focus not just on cutting back on expenses.

They also work on increasing and maximizing their monthly income. They not only increase their skills to improve their rate per hour, they also invest in passive income streams such as rental properties or dividend-paying stocks. After all, one only has 24 hours per day to earn a living.

One needs to find ways to earn while sleeping in order to earn a lot more. In my case, I also sell educational books and courses on financial literacy. You can too as well, if you are willing to learn from a trusted mentor.

5. Focus on purpose and fulfillment. Being part of the FIRE movement is not about sacrificing one’s quality of life by being too thrifty or simply profit driven. It is about shifting from traditional employment to the pursuit of passions, interests and a more purpose-driven life.

My own goal is to educate as much of our fellowmen as I can when it comes to financial literacy and education.

To summarize, the FIRE movement is not a “one-size-fits all approach. People have varying levels of risk tolerance, needs (whether it be family or medical in nature), income opportunities and goals, so one may tailor their journey to suit their unique circumstances.

Additionally, FIRE may not be feasible for everyone, as it often requires significant sacrifices and disciplined financial management for long periods of time.

Ultimately, the FIRE movement is about achieving financial freedom at an earlier age and giving priority to a life that aligns with your values and goals. While not everyone may aim for an early retirement, the principles of saving, investing and minimizing debt borrowings are valuable for anyone seeking financial security and independence.

Raymond Anthony Quisumbing is a Registered Financial Planner of RFP Philippines. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @OhMyFinancePH. To learn more about personal-financial planning, attend the 105th RFP program on January 2024. To inquire, e-mail info@rfp.ph or send a text message to 0917-6248110.