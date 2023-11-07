Solon links poverty poll results to BSP rate hikes

A lawmaker has voiced concerns over the potential repercussions of an interest rate hike by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera-Dy said that any increase in lending rates could exacerbate the number of Filipinos teetering on the edge of poverty, as indicated by the latest self-rated poverty survey.

Herrera-Dy said she hopes monetary authorities would opt for a rate hike pause “because higher lending rates will increase the number of Filipinos at the borderline of the latest self-rated poverty survey of the Social Weather Stations.”

The lawmaker emphasized that the key to addressing this issue lies in bolstering the availability of essential supplies coupled with streamlining the logistics chain. She said this “strategic move” would ensure that crucial goods, like food, flow efficiently from seaports to retailers and, ultimately, to the consumers who rely on them.

“It would be better to enhance supply availability, including improving the flow of cargoes out of the seaports and to the retailers,” Herrera-Dy added.

According to the lawmaker, the inflation problem in the country is more supply-side, which means the supplies of food and other items people buy are not well-distributed, resulting in lower prices.

“The harvests and other outputs are not getting to consumers at the right time and in adequate amounts,” Herrera-Dy said. “It takes time to tame inflation and poverty.”

Furthermore, the lawmaker stressed the importance of viewing the self-rated poverty measures by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) as part of a continuing series, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive and contextual perspective.

“The self-rated poverty measures of the SWS should be viewed as part of the continuing series. Let us also add context. We have been struggling with elevated inflation. The figures would have been worse if not for the measures taken by Congress and the administration,” Herrera-Dy said.

She also noted that while the 48 percent self-rated poverty figure recorded in September 2023 raises concerns, it is significantly lower than the figures witnessed during the first Aquino administration, when self-rated poverty soared above 70 percent.

Comparing recent years, Herrera-Dy said the number of individuals considering themselves “poor” has remained relatively constant since 2022. September’s 48-percent figure closely mirrors the year-long average of 2022, indicating that the cost of living in the current year remains on par with that of the previous year.

“When you look at the quarterly results, self-rated poverty has risen two percentage points from 45 percent last June to 48 percent in September because of the impact of inflation,” Herrera-Dy said.

She added that 48 percent of September 2023 is around the average of two administrations ago.

Herrera said the path to reducing self-rated poverty to the 39 percent level reported in March 2019, before the onset of the pandemic, remains a significant challenge, requiring a comprehensive approach that includes short-term relief measures and long-term structural improvements.