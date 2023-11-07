PHL seeks UN aid to boost fisherfolk, farmers’ resilience vs climate change

With agricultural losses and damages reaching a staggering P260.45 billion in the last decade from severe typhoons and prolonged droughts, the Philippine government is now seeking aid from the United Nations (UN) to boost the resilience of local farmers and fisherfolk against extreme weather induced by climate change.

In a statement, Climate Change Commission (CCC) Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said he already held initial talks last Friday with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Among those who joined the meeting were FAO Philippines Country Representative Lionel Dabbadie, Suzette Simondac-Manilay, Environmental Programme Coordination, and Nikki Antonette De Vera, Programme Coordination Specialist.

Their discussions covered possible partnerships on enhancing the capacities of local government units and the country’s climate reports. The details of the cooperation is expected to be finalized in the succeeding CCC-FAO meetings.

Borje stressed the importance of technology development and transfer to allow agricultural workers to adapt to the effects of climate change and ensure the country’s food security.

“This strategic approach is pivotal in building a climate-resilient agriculture sector and safeguarding the livelihoods of millions of Filipinos,” he said.

The strategy is part of the Philippines’ National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP).

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), CCC said 4.5 million Filipino farmers and fisherfolk were affected by adverse weather events from 2012 to 2022.

They are expected to face more challenges in the future after the Work Bank recently released its Country Climate Development Report, where it pointed out that rising temperatures and sea levels, increasing variability in rainfall, and typhoons are expected to greatly reduce agriculture production.

It said this would result in lower agricultural wages and for more people to suffer hunger if left unaddressed.