Perpetual Help stays alive in NCAA men’s basketball

UNIVERSITY of the Perpetual Help System Dalta clamped down on Arellano University, 81-74, on Tuesday to keep its Final Four hopes alive in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Altas made 14 steals that they converted to fastbreak points for double-digit leads that cushioned the impact of the Chiefs’ repeated rallies.

It was Perpetual Help’s sixth win against seven defeats.

“We’re still breathing,” Perpetual Help coach Myk Saguiguit said.

For the Las Piñas-based school to stay in the race, it must sweep its last five games starting with its rematch with first-round conqueror San Beda on Friday.

“This win is a good thing for us, a motivation going up against San Beda Friday—first round we lost to them by two points,” said Saguiguit referring to their 62-60 setback to the Red Lions last October 17.

Marcus Nitura toyed with a triple-double performance before winding up with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on top of five steals, while Christian Pagaran uncorked a season-high 21 points.

The Chiefs fell to their 11th defeat in 13 outings and were eliminated.