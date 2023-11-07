PBBM orders DND, AFP to bolster external defense amid emerging geopolitical realities

Concerned by future geopolitical realities, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to “bolster the country’s external defense” to secure the country’s territories.

During the 67th Founding Anniversary of the Naval Special Operations Command (NAVSOCOM) in Sangley Point, Cavite last Monday, the Commander-in-Chief stressed the importance of reviewing the country’s defense strategies.

“I exhort the DND [Department of Defense] and the AFP to maximize and strategically review the deployment of our forces to ensure that their strategies remain responsive to the current and future geopolitical realities,” he said.

He made the remark after China’s latest aggression in the West Philippine Sea, which resulted in two collision incidents between Philippine and Chinese vessels last month.

The NAVSOCOM, he said, will play a crucial role in keeping the country’s maritime borders safe.

“The NAVSOCOM, with its expertise in Sea, Air, and Land or SEAL operations, must be utilized to support naval defense and enhance maritime security,” Marcos said.

The elite unit, which falls under the command of the Philippine Navy, greatly contributed in combating terrorism and curbing smuggling and other illegal activity at sea, he added.

The President said he wants to further improve the capability of NAVSOCOM through new capacity building initiatives through training and new equipment.

“Rest assured that this administration remains firm in its commitment to strengthen NAVSOCOM’s capabilities through the acquisitions under the Revised AFP Modernization Program,” Marcos said.

“We will likewise support you in implementing programs to enhance your knowledge and skill as well as ensure your welfare and equally important your family’s well-being,” he added.