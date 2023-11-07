PBBM orders creation of task force to probe radioman Jumalon’s killing

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr. on Monday said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to create a task force to look into the fatal shooting of local broadcaster Juan Jumalon, popularly known as DJ Johnny Walker, in Misamis Occidental last Sunday November 5.

“Upon the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the PNP has already activated Special Investigation Task Group [SITG] ‘Johnny Walker’ to run after and send the perpetrators behind bars,” he added.

Abalos also confirmed that the SITG has already come up with computerized facial sketch of one of the suspects.

The sketch has already been made available to the public for identification and the task force has already conducted cross matching of the shells and slug found in the crime scene.

“Likewise, it also already enhanced the recovered CCTV footages with the help of the PNP Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit. We expect to have breakthroughs in this case at the soonest time possible, “Abalos said.

‘Very revolting to the senses’

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is already conducting its investigation into the assassination, who was shot dead Sunday while live streaming his program on Facebook at his residence in Misamis Occidental.

Remulla said he expects the NBI to submit its initial report on Jumalon’s killing within the next 24 hours following the dispatch of its investigators on the field.

“It’s very sad. I cannot imagine this happening just like that. It’s really gruesome and it’s difficult to believe that it actually happened. So we will not allow this to go unresolved and we will do everything to get the perpetrator or perpetrators. We will also determine the real motive behind this killing,” Remulla said at a news briefing.

Remulla said there are initial theories reaching the Department of Justice (DOJ) as to the motive of the killing but stressed that he would rather wait for the initial report of the NBI before pursuing the said theories.

“I feel, I think these theories too soon given maybe a sort of cover in some ways, that’s why I do not want to cast judgment on any possible theory about the case, too many theories so early might not serve us well,” Remulla said.

Remulla said Jumalon’s death was “very revolting to the senses” and called on the public to stop the showing and sharing of the video of the killing on social media platforms.

“It’s too brazen, it’s too open, it’s too gruesome. Probably, the social media platforms should stop allowing these to be spread out, this desensitizes people,” Remulla said.

The DOJ earlier said Jumalon’s killing “is an affront to the principles of democracy, freedom of expression and the sanctity of a free press.”

“We vow to spare no effort in ensuring a thorough investigation, the swift apprehension of the perpetrators, and their subsequent prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” the DOJ said.

“Any attempt to silence or intimidate journalists will be met with the full force of the law,” it added.

Swift justice

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Monday called for swift justice on the killing of Jumalon.

Romualdez condemned the murder and underscored the importance of holding those responsible for the heinous crime accountable.

Romualdez also emphasized that freedom of the press is the cornerstone of democracy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with DJ Johnny Walker’s family, friends, and colleagues during this challenging time,” Romualdez said.

“Every journalist deserves the right to exercise their profession without fearing for their safety or their lives. Any attack or violence against members of the media is unacceptable and deeply troubling,” he added.

Romualdez stressed that the voices of journalists and their stories are significant.

“To Filipino journalists: Your voices matter. Your stories matter. We stand with you and will continue to advocate for your safety and the right to perform your duties without intimidation or harm,” said Romualdez.

“Together, we will strive to put an end to these senseless acts of violence and uphold the sanctity of free expression in the Philippines,” he added.

Also, Bayan Muna EVP and former journalist, Carlos Isagani Zarate also condemned this disturbing act of violence.

“The brazen assassination today [Sunday] of Radio Broadcaster Juan Jumalon a.k.a. DJ Johnny Walker, is emblematic of impunity still running amuck in our country today. This tragic act is clearly spawned by the ‘kill, kill, kill’ mentality that was enabled and weaponized on a grand scale in the past,” he added.

“As we demand swift justice for Jumalon and the other EJK victims, we also reiterate the call for accountability for the enablers of these condemnable bloody attacks against our people,” Zarate said.