PBBM approves Maharlika Fund revised IRR

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Monday the new version of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) has been finalized after it was reviewed last month.

In a post on his Facebook page, the chief executive said the IRR of the MIF, the country’s first sovereign fund, will be implemented soon.

“Upon approval, we’ll swiftly establish the corporate structure, getting the MIF up and running,” Marcos said.

He earlier said he wants the MIF to become operational within the year.

Among the officials, who participated in finalizing the IRR were Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Senior Undersecretary Elaine T. Masukat and PMS Undersecretary Rodolfo John Robert C. Palattao IV, and Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) Undersecretary Leonardo Roy A. Cervantes.

Also involved were Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) General Manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso, Office of the Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs Mr. Raphael DC Consing Jr. as well as representatives from the Bureau of Treasury, Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for General Administration (Odesga) and the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs (Odesla).

Last month, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin issued a memorandum directing the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to defer the rollout of the IRR pending further study of its provisions.

Marcos said the review was meant to further improve the provisions of the MIF IRR.

Under Republic Act No. 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund of 2023, the Treasurer of the Philippines will promulgate the IRR.

Several incumbent and former lawmakers have asked the Supreme Court to declare the MIF as unconstitutional. The High Court has yet to decide on the matter.