No destabilization plot vs. Marcos government–Año

There is no brewing destabilization plot in the government, especially in the military and security sector, National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año said in a statement over the weekend.

“There is no destabilization plot/movement against the government. The AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] and the entire security sector are loyal to the Commander-in-Chief and will not be influenced to join any destabilization plot against the government,” he added.

Also, Año said the security sector remains vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any sinister group that will undermine the country’s national security.

He also stressed that AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. was merely “misquoted or misinterpreted” by the media while he was talking to the troops.

“Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges/debates among some retired or former military officers and even so…criticism against certain policies of the current administration, but they are within the bounds of our democratic space,” the NSA stressed.

Año explained these discussions are part of the freedom of expression where most are academic discussions or politically motivated.

“The PBBM [President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.] administration’s trust rating remains high, which means that the people are satisfied with the performance of the government in delivering services to the people and addressing all concerns and issues to include protecting our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.