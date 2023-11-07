MMDA to slap higher fines on EDSA bus lane violators

EDSA bus lane violators will face higher fines starting Monday, November 13, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned on Monday.

“These EDSA bus lane violators will be reported to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and penalties will be attached to the vehicle owners,” said Artes.

Under MMDA Regulation No. 23-002, approved by the Metro Manila Council, the increased fines for the violation of exclusive city bus lane/EDSA carousel lane regulation for both public and private vehicles are:

First Offense-P5,000

Second Offense-P10,000 plus one month suspension of driver’s license, and required to undergo a Road Safety Seminar

Third Offense-P20,000 plus one year suspension of driver’s license

Fourth Offense-P30,000 plus recommendation to LTO for revocation of driver’s license

Artes said that they have been receiving reports that some drivers evade apprehension by speeding off their vehicles when flagged down.

He pointed out that the increase in penalties for EDSA bus lane violators is for the safety of motorists and undisrupted travel of authorized city buses plying in the exclusive lane.

Faster turnaround time of buses, carrying 50 to 60 passengers, benefits lots of commuters.

The increased fines apply on both drivers of public and private vehicles who are not authorized to use the exclusive bus lane.

Meanwhile, Artes also reported the formation of a strike force that will augment the clearing operations of illegally parked vehicles in Mabuhay Lanes and other areas of jurisdiction in Metro Manila.

The strike force will be composed of several teams of motorcycle riding traffic enforcers to be deployed in areas where illegal parking is reported.

MMDA General Manager Usec would head the strike force. Procopio Lipana and Traffic Discipline Office Director for Enforcement Atty. Victor Nuñez. Target areas for the strike force are those where the agency previously conducted operations.

“The strike force shall conduct regular clearing operations on all Mabuhay Lanes and reported areas to ensure that alternate routes for EDSA are passable and obstruction-free. They will be equipped with body-worn cameras and handheld ticketing devices, which they will use in their operation,” said Artes.

Artes also urged the public to report to the agency areas where there is a high concentration of illegally parked vehicles.