Lady Blazers open Challenge Cup bid with easy victory over Parañaque City

NATIONAL Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion College of Saint Benilde made short work of Parañaque City, 25-6, 25-25-20, 25-17, to kick off the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup in flying colors on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Blazers, who swept the last two NCAA seasons, met little to no resistance in finishing off their foes in only 65 minutes for a roaring start in Pool A of the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Ace middle blocker Zamantha Nolasco anchored St. Benilde’s win with solid coverage from Wielyn Estoque and Corrine Apostol.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran and San Beda U also came away with impressive debut wins in the women’s division featuring 16 teams for the former Champions League of the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

The Lady Knights fended off the Rizal Technological University-Basilan, 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13, in Pool C as the Lady Red Spikers trounced La Salle-Dasmarinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in Pool D.

Action continues today at the same venue starting with the men’s play, consisting of 20 squads.

Angatleta-Orion, Bataan takes on Jose Rizal University at 8 a.m. and PGJC Navy battles Plaridel, Quezon in 10 a.m., in Pool C while University of the East Cherrylume and Arellano collide at 12 p.m. in Pool B.

Sta. Rosa City then lock horns against Emilio Aguinaldo College at 2 p.m. in Pool D before the women’s play resumes featuring the duels of Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas against University of the Philippines at 4 p.m in Pool D and Arellano University versus the University of Batangas at 6 p.m. in Pool C.

The PNVF Challenge Cup, made up of 36 teams in both men’s and women’s divisions, resumes play on November 14 to November 23 for the single-round eliminations until the knockout playoffs on November 25 and 26.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





