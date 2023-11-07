JSSC slates jail decongestion summit on December 6 and 7

THE Justice Coordinating Council (JSCC) is set to hold a national summit early next month to address overcrowding in various prison and detention facilities across the country.

In a news statement released through the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office, the JSCC said the National Jail Decongestion Summit intends “to make a serious dent” on jail congestion problems nationwide by bringing together all stakeholders in the criminal justice system, including legal experts, law enforcers, prosecutors, advocacy groups, and representatives from relevant government agencies.

The JSCC said it would identify root causes of prolonged detention in jails, which contribute to prison overcrowding and establish new policies and initiatives that would expedite the processing of criminal cases and alleviate jail congestion.

The summit, which is scheduled to be held on December 6 and 7, will be attended by JSCC leaders, such as Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

“Amid growing concerns about the adverse impacts of overcrowding on the criminal justice system, which is presently estimated to be at the rate of 386 percent, or an overcrowding of 70 percent of the detention facilities of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology [BJMP], the Summit will provide an essential platform for collaborative discussion, innovative idea sharing, and the exploration of evidence-based practices,” the JSCC said.

“Addressing the root causes of overpopulation and implementing effective measures to alleviate the strain on correctional systems are among the primary objectives of this crucial gathering,” it added.

In connection with the summit and in observance of this year’s 28th National Correctional Consciousness Week, CJ Gesmundo personally made a series of to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City last October 27 and at the Pasay City Jail on October 29, 2023, along with Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez.

During their visit at the Pasay City Jail, the Chief Magistrate acknowledged the difficulties being faced by persons deprived of liberty (PDL), particularly the deficiency in facilities and space within the prisons.

The Chief Justice earlier told the BusinessMirror that the implementation of the Writ of Kalayaan is one of the measures being eyed by the SC to address the overcrowding in prison and jail facilities.

“Perhaps the promulgation of the Writ of Kalayaan can address the issue of jail congestion in the detention facilities,” the Chief Justice said.

The writ will be a continuing mandamus for those in charge of the custody of the PDLs to comply with the court-sanctioned plan to rectify the substandard conditions of prison facilities within a specified timetable.

If not met, a Writ of Kalayaan will be issued for the release of the PDL, either through bail, recognizance or probation until the facility has been improved to a humane level.