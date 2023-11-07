Investments in retirement pool slow down

THE growth in investments made by employees, self-employed, and overseas workers in the Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) slowed in the first semester of 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on the BSP’s “Report on the Philippine Financial System” for the first semester of 2023, PERA investments grew 15.9 percent. This was slower than the 28.1 percent posted in the same period last year.

“The importance of continuous financial education, especially on savings and investments, plays a pivotal role in further promoting [the] PERA and maintaining its growth trajectory,” the central bank’s report read.

“The BSP is committed to collaborating with PERA stakeholders and partner agencies to extend the reach of potential contributors across different segments of the population,” it added.

Based on the data, there were 5,402 contributors in the PERA and their total contributions reached P368 million in the first semester of 2023.

The bulk or 70 percent of these contributors at 3,817 are employees, 831 are self-employed and 754 are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The total contribution of employees reached P253.3 million while OFW contributions reached P64.9 million and self-employed, P49.8 million.

The BSP said it is implementing a series of reforms to increase interest in the PERA. The central bank is also committed to undertake efforts to raise awareness on the long-term benefits of retirement savings among Filipinos.

“The BSP implemented a series of reforms, which included an increase in the annual PERA contribution limit across all types of contributors and the removal of the basic security deposit for the faithful performance of duties of a PERA administrator,” the report stated.

The report said other plans in the pipeline are to expand the PERA ecosystem by allowing electronic money issuers to participate as administrators.

The BSP also plans to develop comprehensive information materials to address common inquiries on the availment and utilization of tax credit certificates.

These are on top of recent efforts such as the liberalization of the guidelines on the PERA. This amendment was disclosed by the BSP in March this year.

Filipinos working here can now invest as much as P200,000 annually from the P100,000 initially allowed by BSP. OFWs, meanwhile, can invest up to P400,000 a year from the initial P200,000 annually.

Aside from increasing the PERA contribution limits, the BSP has also removed the basic security deposit for the faithful performance of a PERA Administrator’s duties, which was previously set at 0.5 percent of the book value1 of PERA assets.

This is expected to lower the cost of administering PERA assets, which may impact the contributors through lower charges on PERA. The BSP sees this as a means to encourage more BSP-supervised financial institutions to participate in the PERA ecosystem.

“This move is intended to promote the participation of BSFIs in the PERA ecosystem and encourage more Filipinos to invest. The success of these initiatives shall strengthen financial resilience and boost long-term capital in the country,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the report also showed that the Philippine financial system continued its robust performance and supported economic activity in the country.

The BSP said the banking sector still dominates the financial system, exhibiting sustained resilience and stability with a strong balance sheet, profitable operations, sufficient capital and liquidity buffers, and ample provision for probable losses.

Bank deposits continue to expand, funding key activities of banks like lending and investing. Amid growing resources, deposits and earnings, Philippine banks remain well capitalized and highly liquid, with a capital adequacy ratio and key liquidity ratios exceeding the BSP regulatory and international standards.

“The overall key performance indicators of the Philippine financial system and the domestic banking system show that this sector continues to be a source of strength for the Philippines, capable of meeting the demands of a growing digital and sustainable economy,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. said.

The report stated that bank assets increased 9.1 percent to P23.3 trillion in June 2023. This was faster than the 7.8-percent growth recorded last year.

Assets were channeled into loans, at 52.8 percent, and mainly financed by deposits. By banking group, universal and commercial banks (UKBs) had the largest share of assets at 93.9 percent.

The report added that the bank’s loans rose by 8.8 percent, reaching P12.7 trillion. Lending remained broad-based and supportive of key productive sectors, including households.

Most loans went to real estate; wholesale and retail trade; electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply; manufacturing; as well as financial and insurance activities. These sectors, including household consumption, collectively accounted for 68.4 percent or P8.7 trillion of banks’ total loans.

The report also stated that banks’ credit allocation to micro, small, and medium enterprises amounted to P461.4 billion at the end of June 2023. Banks’ consolidated loans for socialized and low-cost housing reached P514.2 billion or about 20 percent of total real estate loans as of March 2023.

Further, as of June 2023, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was low at 3.4 percent, while the NPL coverage ratio was high at 101.7 percent.

Investments grew by 9.2 percent, reaching P6.6 trillion. The data showed 60 percent of these investments were debt securities measured at amortized cost followed by securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income at 34.3 percent.

Deposits aggregated P17.8 trillion in June 2023 marking an 8.1 percent increase, indicating the continued trust of the public in the banking sector. Resident transactions helped keep deposits stable while other sources of funding, such as bills and bonds payable, remained minimal.

The report added that the capital position held firm and provided banks with a reliable buffer in times of crisis. Total capital increased by 11 percent, reaching P2.9 trillion.