Inflation slows to 4.9% in October

The country’s headline inflation rate slowed to 4.9 percent in October, beating analysts and even the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expectations.

This was slower than the 6.1 percent inflation posted in September and the 7.7 percent inflation in October 2022. Year-to-date, inflation averaged 6.4 percent.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said inflation slowed on the back of lower food prices, particularly vegetables and rice, and restaurants and accommodation services.

Food inflation at the national level slowed down to 7.1 percent in October 2023 from 10 percent in the previous month. In October 2022, food inflation was higher at 9.8 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, in September also slowed to 5.3 percent. In the January to October period, core inflation was pegged at 6.6 percent this year.

Earlier, the BSP said October inflation may have averaged 5.1 to 5.9 percent. Analysts expectations were also above 5 percent.

Image credits: Jun Pinzon/Dreamstime





