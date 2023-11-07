In an unfolding political drama, House resolution affirms support for Romualdez’s speakership

House deputy speakers and party leaders on Monday adopted a resolution to uphold the “integrity and honor” of the House of Representatives, while strongly supporting the leadership of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

In House Resolution 1414, lawmakers said the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives are of utmost importance and must be preserved at all times.

“The undersigned Deputy Speakers, Party Leaders, and Members of the House of Representatives stand united in expressing our deep gratitude and respect to our esteemed Speaker, Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez,” it added.

“[We are] acutely aware of the intense pressures and covert threats some of our colleagues’ face. Our Speaker, through unwavering commitment and leadership, has served as a protective barrier in ensuring that the foundational principles of the House of the People remain intact,” the resolution read.

Also, House leaders said the Speaker has “remained steadfast in defending the integrity and honor of this revered institution” against the machinations and intrigues of those driven by personal ambitions and power.

“As a source of our strength and inspiration, we support the Speaker’s relentless dedication to amplifying the voice of every Representative, regardless of the challenges and barriers encountered, as demonstrated by his staunch commitment to preserve democratic values,” it added.

According to the resolution, the House has always taken criticisms as part and parcel of a healthy, vibrant, and working democracy, but it takes exception to statements made that undermine the independence, integrity, and reputation of the institution, more so when these statements are couched with threats or insinuations of physical harm to a sitting member of Congress.

“The safety and security of each member of the House, while in the performance of their duties, will always remain paramount, and the House remains committed to achieving unity for the betterment of the country,” it added.

“In these turbulent times, it is crucial for us to stand firmly behind our Speaker’s leadership, preserving the honor and integrity of the House of Representatives and pledging our allegiance and unity in opposition to any entity aiming to destabilize the core of our democratic institution,” said the joint resolution.