High government spending may boost Q3 growth

THE Philippines is expected to see an improvement in its economic performance in the third quarter this year on the back of higher government spending, according to Moody’s Analytics.

In its weekly economic view, Moody’s Analytics said the country’s GDP may have improved to 5.1 percent. This is higher than the 4.3 percent posted in the second quarter.

In April to June 2023, the country’s economic growth suffered from the contraction of 7.1 percent in public spending, the lowest since the first quarter of 2011. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/11/4-3-gdp-growth-in-q2-slowest-in-2-years/).

“We expect government spending to lift on account of state agencies stepping up the implementation of certain projects, but elevated inflation and high interest rates will weigh on consumer spending,” Moody’s Analytics said.

Inflation in October, the think tank said, may have reached 5.7 percent, which is slower than the 6.1 percent posted in September.

The projection of Moody’s Analytics is within the month-ahead forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) at 5.1 to 5.9 percent in October.

Moody’s Analytics said inflation has not been tamed in the Philippines in September, leading the BSP to make an off-cycle rate hike last week.

“The cases vary but reflect the risks faced by the region to stabilize inflation and financial conditions. Despite a cap on rice prices, the Philippine central bank is clearly concerned with rising inflation,” Moody’s Analytics said.

Earlier, the think tank of the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Banking Group Ltd. said the country’s inflation rate in October may have breached the expectations of the BSP.

The “Asia Macro Weekly” report by the bank’s unit ANZ Research-Economics (ANZ-RE) revealed that the country may have recorded an inflation rate of 6 percent, higher than the BSP’s 5.1 to 5.9 percent projection for October.

Given this, the think tank expects the BSP to deliver another rate hike of 25 basis points. The ANZ-RE report noted that the objective of the monetary tightening in the country was to “contain re-emerging inflationary pressures.”

ANZ-RE staff said they “now anticipate another rate hike of 25 basis points this year, followed by a pause through 2024.”

The ANZ-RE also said the country may continue its lackluster economic performance with a third-quarter GDP growth of 4.5 percent. This is only two percentage points higher than the 4.3 percent posted in the second quarter.