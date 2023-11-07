HD Spikers seek 3rd straight win vs winless Lifesavers

Top meets bottom in a Pool C clash as fancied Cignal shoots for its third straight victory against winless Coast Guard in Pool A of the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The HD Spikers won their first matches in straight-set routs, overpowering the City of Santa Rosa Lions and the Saints and Lattes-Letran Knights to tie the equally tough Davies-Adamson Falcons at the helm.

But the Open Conference champions are expected to seize the pole position, setting out as the heavy favorites against the Lifesavers, who bowed to the Falcons and the St. Gerrard-Benilde Blazers in shutout fashions, in the 5 p.m. main dish of another triple-bill.

Ysay Marasigan and JP Bugaoan look to steer the HD Spikers again the way they led the team past the Knights last Friday in an attempt to zero in the first slot in the quarterfinal round of the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, ASICS and Mikasa.

The D’Navigators-Altas tussle at 1 p.m., meanwhile, is tipped to provide the thrill and excitement with the former coming off a resounding sweep of the Don Pacundo-DLSU Dasmariñas side and the latter thumping the Army Troopers to force a four-way tie for second with the Troopers and the Ateneo-Fudgee Barr Eagles at 1-1.

Iloilo and Perpetual-Kinto, meanwhile, dispute solo second in Pool A.

Iloilo will rely again on middle blocker Nas Gwaza, who scored 12 points, including four blocks, in their recent win over PCU-Saskin, while Louie Ramirez sets out to sustain his 18-point effort in leading the Altas past the Troopers the last time out.

Meanwhile, Ysay Marasigan and JP Bugaoan delivered eight points apiece in Cignal’s win over Saints and Lattes-Letran last Friday with the duo likely to lead the HD Spikers’ assault against the Lifesavers, who are looking to arrest a two-game skid.

SASKIN-PCU Dasmarinas (0-2) and VNS (0-1) tangle in a duel of struggling teams at 3 p.m.

Games can be streamed live on SpikersTurf.ph and Pilipinas Live and telecast on OneSports and OneSportsPlus.