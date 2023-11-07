DTI advises consumers to be ready for costlier items for Noche Buena

FILIPINO consumers should spend their Noche Buena budget wisely, particularly on ham, as they might feel the pinch of an increase of around 4 percent in the prices of meat products due to rising production costs, according to an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Mary Jean T. Pacheco, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) said the Trade department usually sets a meeting with Noche Buena manufacturers.

“So, lagi po itong ginagawa ng DTI na naglalabas tayo ng Noche Buena Guide. Ang sinasabi po natin ay kakausapin natin iyong mga manufacturers at isa po sa manufacturers na nakausap natin are the meat processors,” Pacheco said in a televised interview on Monday.

[The DTI always puts out a Noche Buena Guide. We talk to the manufacturers. And among the manufacturers we’ve talked to are the meat processors.]

The officer-in-charge of the agency’s consumer protection arm quoted meat processors as saying their production cost grew by 15 to 20 percent.

Amid the increase in production cost, however, these meat processors shouldered a chunk of the cost to avoid passing the cost to the consumers. With this, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the increase in some of the meat products ranges from zero to 4 percent, which Pacheco deemed “very minimal.”

Pacheco reiterated DTI’s reminder to consumers to spend within their means. For instance, ham, which is a Christmas staple for Filipinos, offers a wide variety of choices to consumers in the market.

“Alam po ninyo napakaraming klase ng hamon, parang 30 yata, so napakaraming klase ng hamon. Hindi po lahat ng hamon ay tumaas, based po sa aming pag-monitor, hindi naman po at iyon po ang nakita namin, kinolekta po namin iyong mga manufacturers SRP at hindi po naman lahat nagtaas,” Pacheco emphasized.

[There are many types of ham, about 30, and not all of them have seen their prices rise. That’s what we saw].

With this, the agency’s consumer protection official told the public, “So ano po iyong payo natin? Mamili po tayo ng naaayon sa budget natin at sa panlasa natin [So, what’s our advice? Let’s buy according to our budget and taste].”

She said consumers should be mindful of their purchases as the Christmas season is fast approaching.

“Ang gusto namin matuto tayong pumili at maging mapanuri para pagpunta po natin sa grocery alam po natin iyong bibilhin natin, iyong bibilhin kasi napagpilian na natin, ito kaya kong bilhin, kaya ng bulsa ko, ito kaya ng budget ko at gusto ko rin itong brand na ito,” Pacheco said.

[We’d like the people to learn how to pick well and be critical when we go to the grocery; and to know in advance what we plan to buy: this is what I can afford, and this is a brand I want].

Last year, the Trade department released a list of Noche Buena Products Price Guide to enable consumers to choose from a wide range of products at varying prices.

The Noche Buena price guide last year included products such as ham, fruit cocktail, keso de bola, cheese, sandwich spread, mayonnaise, pasta or spaghetti, elbow macaroni, salad macaroni, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce and creamer or all-purpose cream. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/11/23/dti-releases-price-guide-for-noche-buena-products/)