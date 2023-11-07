DOTR to cancel rail-project deal with Chinese firms

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) plans to terminate the P141.79-billion Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Long-Haul deal that it signed with a Chinese consortium, following the loss of funding source for the said project.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told reporters last Monday that the DOTr will likely break off the contract with China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co. Ltd. and China Railway Engineering Consulting Group Co. Ltd. Consortium by the end of 2023.

“We might have to terminate it,” he said on the sidelines of a forum on infrastructure organized by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines. ”If it will not be funded by China and it will be funded by another official development assistance or ODA, we need to get their preferred technical advisers.”

The PNR South Long Haul was part of three projects that lost the funding that was supposed to come from China. The other two are the Subic-Clark Railway and the Mindanao Railway projects.

Bautista noted that the DOTr has already received interest from other countries for the possible extension of ODA packages, listing them as India, Japan and South Korea.

He also mentioned that the government is also open to private sector participation or to fund the project through general appropriations.

“We’re working with some other countries. There are offers of [ODA packages] from other countries. We are exploring this. We cannot give any details yet, but the alternative for the financing for these projects may come from ODA, from the private sector or from the government. For ODA, we’re looking at Korea, Japan and India,” Bautista said.

He noted that “it’s just a matter of negotiating with the one to provide the funding,” clarifying that the government is open to partnering with more than one country for the three projects.

Over the weekend, research think tank Capstone Intel Corp. found that Filipinos online feel “generally positive” about the development of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Long-Haul Project, despite it being built by a Chinese consortium.

According to its “social listening” analysis, the firm found that 94 percent have positive sentiments towards articles about the multibillion-peso project, as 58 percent “liked the post” and another 31 percent sent “love reactions” to the news pieces.

“The insight there is Filipinos want trains. They are generally more interested in the end-product—having better transport infrastructure than—than knowing about the loan component, which is the government’s responsibility,” Capstone-Intel Research and Publications Director Ella Kristina Domingo-Coronel told the BusinessMirror in a phone interview.

Capstone Intel conducted the social listening analysis for a year from November 1, 2022.

Domingo-Coronel explained that the think tank scanned Facebook posts from publicly available sources, including information about the project, resettlement and heritage assessment.

“It’s not really a pro-China scan; the findings are Filipinos are taking the project positively—regardless of who will fund it,” she said.