Customs lets fuel importers apply for duty drawbacks

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has allowed fuel importers to apply for duty drawbacks of up to 99 percent of the duty imposed by law for fuel imported for the use of sea vessels engaged in international trade.

The privilege is provided for under its latest Customs Memorandum Order (CMO). These importers also cover those importing fuel for the propulsion of sea vessels engaged in coastwise trade, provided that the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) or an appropriate agency authorized the temporary conversion of that vessel to engage in international trade.

“[The CMO is issued] to ensure that there will be no double claims in the processing, approval, and manner of payment for Duty Drawback claims,” CMO 16-2023 stated.

The CMO also said the claimants may file a Motion of Reconsideration on the denial of their claim for Duty Drawback with the Tax Credit Committee (TCC) within 10 days from the date of receipt of the denial.

Per the order, the BOC Commissioner will render a decision on the reconsideration within a period of 30 days from the receipt of the appeal and the submission of necessary documents.

BOC said claims for duty drawback shall be processed, generated, and released within 60 to 120 days following the receipt of properly completed claims and validated supporting documents.

“The claimant may also appeal to the Court of Tax Appeals the denial of his claim by the Commissioner within 30 days from receipt of the decision of denial,” CMO 16-2023 stated.

The United States Customs and Border Protection defined drawbacks as the refund of certain duties, internal revenue taxes and certain fees collected upon the importation of goods and refunded when the merchandise is exported or destroyed.

The CMO outlined the procedures for processing duty drawback claims through the issuance of Customs Memorandum Order (CMO) No. 16-2023, in accordance with Customs Administrative Order (CAO) No. 4-2019.

The order will cover all claims for Duty Drawback filed pursuant to Sec. 900 (A) to (C) of the CMTA and all claims for Duty Drawback previously filed with the Department of Finance’s One-Stop-Shop Inter-Agency Tax Credit and Duty Drawback Center (“CENTER”) in view of Administrative Order (AO) No. 04, s. 2023 issued by the Office of the President transferring the processing to the Bureau of Customs.