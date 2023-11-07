Cone counsel crucial

TIM CONE has become a national treasure. No surprise there. He gave us a basketball gold medal as coach of Gilas Pilipinas in the just-concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

What else would one need to reach that plateau Cone had just spectacularly scaled?

His feat will never be forgotten—or even equalled in the immediate future?

It happened 61 years after we last won a basketball gold in the quadrennial Games—thanks to the late, legendary Caloy Loyzaga. Loyzaga it was who consistently, successfully, carried the country’s hopes in many international basketball competitions, the last one before the 2023 Asiad was in the 1962 Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

But Loyzaga’s most memorable performance was when he powered the Philippines to an improbable third place when the Fiba World Cup was still known as the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1954. Because of that, the 6-foot-4 Loyzaga was included in the Mythical Five—a feat no other Asian has ever achieved.

Cone’s coaching prowess netted him that singular honor of steering the country to an Asiad basketball gold after six decades. That would easily give him a vise-like grip on any mentoring job from here on.

Meaning, there’s no need to anoint him coach of future national basketball teams; he’s got it, period.

Meaning, he can be our lifetime coach if he wants to.

Meaning, he can name himself national basketball coach anytime.

His Asiad conquest has practically made Cone so overqualified that his every word on the game we all love will become inscribed in granite.

That is why Al S. Panlilio, the country’s basketball chieftain, did the right thing when he invited Cone to give his insight on the future of Philippine basketball.

There is this immediate task at hand: the OQT (Olympic Qu alifying Tournament) for Gilas in July. Cone has balked from coaching Gilas again for personal reasons. Let’s respect that. But Tukayo Al seeking Cone’s counsel was a brilliant move. And with Cone acceding, expect pleasant surprises cooking.

With Cone still in the mix, will 2024 Paris Olympics be reachable?

THAT’S IT The farewell performance of “Silver Lining” was a rousing success on Sunday at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC in Makati. Directed by the legendary Maribel Legarda and coproduced by famed thespian Jay Valencia-Glorioso of MusicArtes and renown gallery owner Jack Teotico, the musical drew huge crowds consistently, offering a fresh whiff of what contemporary theater should be in a new era when conventional and irreverence can marry in harmony. It was enthralling and funny at the same time—but still, I guess I shed a tear or two. No dead air at all. Bravo!