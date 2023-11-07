Comelec chief says no plan to file raps vs teachers who withdrew from poll duties

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) clarified they will not file criminal complaints against teachers who backed out from their poll duties in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The poll body will investigate the incident not to impose punishment against the teachers but to probe whether they were harassed into backing out or not, Comelec Chairman George Garcia explained.

“We have no plans imprisoning even one teacher. That is not our intention,” said Garcia in Filipino.

Around 2,500 teachers backed out from their poll duties on the day of the BSKE in the Bangsamoro region.

According to the report of conflict watchdog Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia (CCAA), the teachers did not show up due to their “lack of trust” to law enforcers’ abilities to protect them.

Earlier, Garcia said Comelec will “respect their decision” as it is within their right to withdraw and election duty is “not mandatory to teachers.”

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) took over poll duties from the teachers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) thanked Comelec for not filing charges against the teachers.

“DepEd would like to thank the Commission for recognizing the various threats that confronted them during this time,” said Vice President Sara Duterte in a statement.