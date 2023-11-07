Bill provides fair pay, stronger job protection for BPO workers

In recognition of the critical role played by the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in the Philippines’ economy, a deputy speaker has filed a bill that aims to ensure the safety, welfare, and fair treatment of BPO workers.

In House Bill 9342, or the BPO Workers’ Welfare and Protection Act of 2023, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar said the BPO industry has grown to be one of the major driving forces of the Philippine economy by providing valuable job opportunities and attracting foreign investments.

The bill also seeks to establish clear guidelines for the humane and equitable treatment of BPO employees.

She noted that the Philippine government has offered a wide range of privileges to BPO companies, among them tax perks and incentives, to attract more investments in the sector and to keep the country’s status as a top outsourcing destination for global investors.

As a result, the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines predicts that the industry’s workforce will reach 1.7 million, with a revenue of $35.9 billion, or approximately P2 trillion, in 2023.

“With the importance of the BPO industry in the Philippine economy, it is fitting to establish standards to ensure the safety, well-being, and rights of employees working in the BPO sector. BPO workers, who are often working night shift hours and sacrificing their health and time for their families, need protections like occupational health and safety, work-life balance, fair compensation, anti-discrimination, medical and health benefits, transportation perks, and the right to self-organization,” Villar said.

Villar emphasized the need to treat BPO workers fairly and justly, ensuring that their rights and benefits align with the provisions of the Labor Code.

The bill strictly prohibits abusive language, physical violence, or any actions that degrade an individual’s dignity in the workplace.

Under the bill, BPO companies are prohibited from compelling an employee to pay a company bond and from imposing an unreasonable or exorbitant fee to be paid by the employee upon leaving the company before a specified length of time or before at the end of contract.

All workers of the BPO industry shall be protected from discrimination by reason of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, race, color, religion, political, or other opinion, national, social, or geographical origin, disability, property, birth, civil status, pregnancy, physical characteristics or disability, or other status as established by human rights standards.

After completing the six-month probationary or apprenticeship period, employees will be considered regular workers. Their work hours shall not exceed eight hours a day, and they shall work for no more than six consecutive days per week. Termination can only occur for just and authorized reasons, as outlined in the Labor Code.

The bill also outlines penalties for BPO companies found guilty of violating the provisions, including fines starting at P100,000 and imprisonment for a period ranging from two months to one year.

Villar said safeguarding the interests of the workforce is paramount to sustaining the industry’s growth.