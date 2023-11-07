AJEX-DAGIT-PA to enhance military’s capabilities to meet threats–Brawner

Joint exercises like the annual Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Exercise Dagat-Langit-Lupa (AJEX DAGIT-PA) will greatly enhance the military’s capability to respond to any emerging threats.

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized this as he formally opened this year’s iteration of AJEX DAGIT-PA in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Monday.

“I always tell our AFP, the members of the AFP and the other uniformed services that at this point we have to take this very seriously because we can face a formidable competitor or adversary anytime in the future, it could be in the near future, it could be in the far future but it is important that we prepare today,” the AFP chief explained.

AJEX DAGIT-PA will involve more than 1,500 active and reserve forces from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Special Operations Command and Cyber Group in staff, command post, cyber defense, and field training events in the Northern Luzon Command area of responsibility that will last until November 17.

“The importance of joint operating concepts cannot be overstated. Together we will harness the power of seamless collaboration of services leaving no room for weakness or division,” Brawner said.

The AFP chief added that the power of seamless collaboration across all branches of service would be harnessed in this exercise.

“We will demonstrate to the world that we are a force to be reckoned with. Strive to surpass our own expectations and redefine the limits of what is possible,” Brawner said.