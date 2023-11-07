8th prospective bidder steps up for ₧170.6-B Naia PPP

ANOTHER prospective bidder has acquired the bidding documents for the P170.6-billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal, the chief of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

During the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (Ejap) Infrastructure Forum, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said Limak Group of Turkey bought bid documents for the deal, bringing the total number of prospective bidders to eight.

GMR Airports International, San Miguel Holdings Corp., Manila International Airport Consortium, Spark 888 Management, Asian Airport Consortium, Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., and Incheon Airport Corp. have so far bought bid documents for the project.

“We are now in the process of one-on-one meetings. We’re expecting that they will be able to meet our deadline to submit their proposals by December 27. We have given them the bidding documents —the terms of reference—that they will need to follow, we just hope that all of them will submit their best and final offer by December 27,” he said.

Bautista noted that the DOTr will be needing about a month to evaluate the bids, gunning to award the deal by the first quarter of 2024 and conduct the financial closing by the second quarter.

The winning concessionaire shall sign a Rehabilitate-Operate-Expand-Transfer (ROET) deal with the DOTr and the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa).

Under the initial terms of reference for the deal, the winning consortium shall provide an upfront payment of P30 billion to the government as premium, and another P2 billion in annuity payments.

It is also required to remit a certain percentage of the revenues to the government. This will be the main bid parameter for the auction — the higher the proposed share of the government in the Naia’s revenues are, the better.

The concession was initially set for 15 years with an option to extend by 10 years as long as the concessionaire is “not in flagrant violation of the concession agreement.”

Certain key performance indicators, according to the Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan, shall determine whether the concessionaire is entitled to have its contract extended.

The Naia PPP seeks to rehabilitate and expand the current three-terminal gateway in Manila. Once completed, its capacity shall be expanded from 35 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 62 MMPA.

The concessionaire shall also rehabilitate and upgrade the passenger terminals, commercial assets, surface access facilities, and modernize the communications, navigation, and surveillance systems of the airport.

It is also required to provide a connection at the Naia Terminal 3 to the Metro Manila Subway, deploy buses for boarding transfers, and improve the baggage handling systems.