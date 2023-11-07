36 trade events draw $970M in sales for PHL exporters

THIRTY-SIX trade promotion events participated in by Philippine exporters from January to September 2023 generated over US$970 million in booked and potential export sales, according to the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB).

In a document sent to reporters on Sunday, the export marketing arm of the Trade department unveiled the “outcomes” of recent trade promotion, particularly in the second half of the year.

According to DTI-EMB, Gamescom, a trade fair for video games held annually in Germany generated US$7 million worth of export sales.

The External Development Summit (XDS), which is an annual event held in Vancouver, Canada with a primary focus on “external development for art, animation, audio, software engineering,” among others, generated US$46 million.

Anuga, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for food and beverages, which is also held in Germany, generated US$10 million in sales, the DTI-EMB noted.

Meanwhile, Malaysia International Halal Showcase resulted in US$3 million export sales.

America’s Natural Product Expo East, a leading natural, organic and healthy products event, resulted in US$26 million.

The World Coconut Congress, which it said was held in the Philippines, generated P6 million in export sales.

The Philippine Die & Mold Machineries and Equipment Exhibition, which was also held in the Philippines last August, resulted in P3 million export sales. This industry includes metal stamping, plastics, rubber and packaging, die casting and forging, electronics and semiconductors tooling, among others.

The Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition, the Philippines’s “premier” event for the semiconductor and electronics industry which was held last October, resulted in US$1.1 million.

Manila FAME, Philippines, a trade show “renowned” for showcasing home, fashion, and lifestyle products, generated US$3.79-million initial export sales, the export marketing arm of DTI said.

The Mining Conference which was also held in the Philippines generated P17 million in export sales.

DTI-EMB said it has conducted 27 Usapang Exports information sessions, sevem of which had Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions, including Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and one-on-one consultations with exporters on how to avail of FTAs.

From January to August, the country’s merchandise exports amounted to $47.81 billion, 6.6 percent down from the $51.18 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.