Wind project gets green lane access

The Board of Investments (BOI) said it has granted green lane endorsement to a P10.85-billion wind project in Laguna.

Through its One-Stop Action for Strategic Investments (OSACSI), the BOI awarded a Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement to the Kalayaan 2 Wind Power Project of Laguna Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC) located in Paete and Kalayaan, Laguna.

With an investment cost of P10.85 billion, the project is set to start its commercial operations by 2026 and is expected to generate at least 30 direct and 500 indirect jobs.

BOI also noted that the wind power project aims to harness renewable wind resources to power industries and promote sustainable and greener economic growth.

The Blue Circle (TBC), through its subsidiary Laguna Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC), is currently developing the Kalayaan 2 wind power project to spearhead its efforts in increasing its presence in the Philippines, with an overall portfolio of more than 2.5 gigawatt (GW) worth of renewable energy projects in development in the entire country, according to the BOI.

The Kalayaan 2 project’s footprint will cover 70 hectares of land with an installed 100.8 MW of clean energy capacity utilizing the latest state-of-the-art wind turbine generator technology.

Aligned with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) target of a 35-percent share of renewable energy in the power generation mix by 2030, BOI said the Kalayaan 2 project will contribute to accelerating the Philippines’s goal to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while promoting economic growth in the project’s region.

Executive Order (EO) No. 18 or the measure Constituting Green Lanes for Strategic Investments was approved by the Office of the President last February 2023.

The measure aims to “expedite, streamline and automate” processes on the application of permits and licenses of strategic investments.

As the “single entry” of strategic investments, OSACSI will be facilitating the processing of permits and licenses of the endorsed project to ensure the “fast realization” of energy investments in the country, according to the BOI.

In a document sent to reporters last week, BOI reported that as of October 26, it approved 16 projects for green lane processing. These projects are worth P336.29 billion.

According to BOI, these 16 projects are expected to generate 32,730 jobs. Majority of these projects are into renewable energy.

