Wholesale price of regular milled rice up 23% in September

The average wholesale price of regular milled rice jumped by almost a quarter in September, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA data showed that the average wholesale price of rice in September reached P43.05 per kilo, or 23.2 percent higher than the P34.93 per kilo recorded a year ago.

At the wholesale level, regular milled rice was most expensive in Central Visayas where it averaged P46.57 per kilo in September. This was followed by Zamboanga Peninsula where traders sold rice for P46.34 per kilo.

In other areas in Mindanao, regular milled rice was sold for more than P44 per kilo at the wholesale level. The quotation of traders in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Caraga and the Davao Region averaged P44.93 per kilo, P44.33 per kilo, and P44.05 per kilo, respectively.

In terms of the year-on-year growth rate, the highest was recorded in the National Capital Region where the wholesale price went up by 41.7 percent to P42.29 per kilogram, from P29.84 per kilo recorded in September 2022.

Double-digit wholesale price hikes were seen in almost all regions except in Mimaropa, where the average quotation went up by only 9.9 percent.

As for well-milled rice, data from the PSA showed that the highest average wholesale price was recorded in Central Visayas where it reached P51.34 per kilo. The figure is 25.3 percent higher than the P40.97 per kilo recorded a year ago.

PSA data also showed that quotations in BARMM reached P50.92 per kilo. In Zamboanga Peninsula, it averaged P49.88 per kilo or 30 percent higher than the P38.29 per kilo recorded a year ago.

While the average whole price of well-milled rice in the National Capital Region was relatively lower than in other regions, the year-on-year growth rate was the highest in Metro Manila. The average quote in September at P44.97 per kilo was 35 percent higher than the P33.31 per kilo recorded in 2022.

Double-digit growth rates in the average wholesale price of well-milled rice were also recorded in Cagayan valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao REgion, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

PSA data also indicated Zamboanga Peninsula recorded the highest average whole price of premium rice in September. Traders in the region sold premium rice for P53.28 per kilo, or nearly 32 percent higher than the P40.38 per kilo recorded a year ago.

Premium rice was also expensive in Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and BARMM. Average quotations in these areas breached the P50-per kilo mark.