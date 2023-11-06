UST ousts FEU, advances to finals vs NU

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST), once on the brink of elimination, arranged a titular showdown with National University (NU) after thwarting Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, in the semifinals on Sunday of the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Super rookie Angeline Poyos sizzled with 21 points on 17 hits and four blocks as the Golden Tigresses stabilized their title bid after nearly squandering a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Jonna Perdido and Regina Jurado added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for UST in earning a rematch against reigning champion NU after their semifinal duel in the inaugural season.

UST and NU, which swept Adamson University in the other semifinals, slug it out on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals series.

“I love the girls’ attitude, they didn’t give up,” deputy Lerma Giron, in lieu of head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

The Golden Tigresses never let up with two straight wins since a tough 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 11-15 loss to the Lady Blazers in Game 1 of the quarterfinals.

Armed with a win-once bonus, UST took care of business with a 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 32-30 win over St. Benilde in Game 2 to march on to the semifinals—where it overcame FEU.

Save for a second-set meltdown, the Golden Tigresses kept their poise in taming the Lady Tamaraws to earn another shot at the Lady Bulldogs.

UST bowed to NU in the SSL Season 1 semifinals, 23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, before losing to Adamson in the bronze-medal match to settle for fourth place.

The Golden Tigresses also absorbed a 19-25, 20-25, 16-25 defeat to the Lady Bulldogs in the elimination round this season but are hoping for a different result in the finale.

Chenie Tagaod had 16 points to pace the Lady Tamaraws in a semifinals exit after topping the other playoff group.

Faida Bakanke and Kiesha Bedonia added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Tamaraws, who still have a chance at a podium finish against the Lady Falcons in the bronze medal match.

Ateneo and Arellano University will play for seventh place while University of the East and Saint Benilde will battle for fifth place.