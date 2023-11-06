Sustainability in projects, policies cited by PPP Ctr

UNDERSECRETARY Ma. Cynthia C. Hernandez, executive director of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center of the Philippines, discussed PPP policies and infrastructure projects that support the transition to a sustainable economy and climate resilient PPPs during the a tax symposium organized by SGV & Co. held last month.

Hernandez presented policy initiatives on developing PPPs and integrating resilience in emerging sectors. She mentioned PPP Governing Board Resolution 2018-12-02, which covers safeguards addressing PPPs environmental impacts of proposed projects, climate change, indigenous peoples and vulnerable groups and gender.

She also presented partnerships with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund (UCCRTF) and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), which are intended to integrate resilience in emerging PPP sectors. These initiatives complement the policy signals supporting the transition to a sustainable economy and climate-resilient PPPs.

The Undersecretary also discussed the PPP project pipeline, which features 6 projects that have been approved during the current administration. These include the following: the UP-PGH Cancer Center Project; the upgrade, expansion and operation and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport; the Dialysis Center PPP Project for the Renal Center Facility of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center; the upgrade, expansion and operation and maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport; and, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project.

A statement issued by the PPP Center reads that the second SGV Tax Symposium, which has the theme “Tax Sustainability and You,” brings together industry leaders and key government representatives to share their insights and experiences gained towards sustainability as the Philippines traverses across the post-pandemic environment.

Image credits: ublic-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines (PPP Center)





