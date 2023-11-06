Solons, DOH move to prod doctors to accept ‘GL’ to cover their fees

By Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz

A SENIOR lawmaker has raised concerns about certain private doctors who refuse to accept guarantee letters (GLs) as payment for their services under the Department of Health’s (DOH) Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) program.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said these concerns were shared with Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa during a hearing of the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Villafuerte pointed out that these doctors’ reluctance to accept GLs granted to indigent patients has led to adverse consequences.

The lawmaker said affected patients cannot be discharged from hospitals even when they have recovered since they lack the necessary clearances from their attending physicians.

Villafuerte said this situation is particularly alarming, as the proposed budget for MAIP in 2024 is P22 billion.

This initiative follows the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 11463, also known as the “Malasakit Centers Act,” in 2019. Administrative Order (AO) 2020-0060 was issued by the DOH to improve the delivery of medical aid to indigent patients and consolidate various sources of medical assistance.

During a CA hearing on Herbosa’s Cabinet posting, Villafuerte bemoaned to the health secretary that a number of doctors, especially those who expect to each get between P100,000 and P200,000 or more in professional fees (PFs) for their services, do not accept GLs granted to their patients under the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) program because of the following reasons: First, Villafuerte said, doctors are reluctant to receive only 50 percent of their professional fees (PFs), as MAIP covers a maximum of 50 percent of their approved fees.

Second there are significant delays in the encashment of GLs, sometimes taking more than two months.

Also, Villafuerte said, doctors are required to declare government-issued GLs as income and pay income taxes, even though they are uncertain about when they will receive the actual payments.

For his part, Herbosa acknowledged the dilemma and outlined measures to address it, including issuing an order to prohibit private doctors accredited by the DOH from rejecting MAIP-issued GLs for patients in government hospitals.

Herbosa said the DOH will revoke the accreditation of private doctors to practice in national and local government unit (LGU) hospitals if they refuse to accept GLs.

He said the DOH will also digitize and streamline the MAIP system to expedite the conversion of GLs into cash through online processing.

Herbosa said they are also seeking an adjustment in the administrative cost allocation from 2 percent to 5 percent to support the hiring of additional staff to manage the increasing workload associated with the growing annual MAIP budget and beneficiaries.

Herbosa said that the DOH has entered into MOAs on the MAIP with over 1,300 private HCIs.

Villafuerte underscored the urgency of addressing this problem, as the refusal of doctors to accept GLs remains a significant issue in government and LGU hospitals, hindering patients’ timely discharge.