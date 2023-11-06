Senate to tackle ’24 budget, including intel fund tweaks

WHEN sessions resume today (Nov. 6) after a five-week break, the Senate will buckle down to work on the 2024 national budget, with a vow to finish it on time to avoid government operating a reenacted appropriations program in January.

This, after Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri led senators in accepting at the weekend House Bill No. 8980, or the General Appropriations Bill for 2024, from House Speaker Martin Romualdez at the House of Representatives on Saturday, when the two chambers held a joint special session to receive visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The Senate will start to deliberate the national budget for next year when it resumes session on November 6, 2023, officials said.

The House of Representatives officially transmitted the approved P5.768-trillion 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) to the Senate, including P194.5 billion in reallocated funds dedicated to enhancing national security, shielding Filipinos from global inflation, and ensuring food security.

As part of the House amendments, substantial funds were allocated to vital agencies involved in accelerating human development, according to an earlier BusinessMirror report. Among these agencies are the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health (DOH), the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to support various critical programs, including healthcare, social welfare, and education.

Following a frenzy of comments about the huge intelligence funds sought by agencies that are not involved with national security, the House also reallocated funds to those deemed more deserving of such: the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, the National Security Council (NSC), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

At the weekend, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez pointed out that the 2024 budget underwent a comprehensive review to address the immediate concerns of ordinary Filipinos, particularly in light of global inflation and rising commodity prices.

“I am proud of the finished product that we are now handing over

formally to the Senate. The House of the People remained steadfast in its commitment to timely, transparent budgeting, free from the shadows of pork barrel. We meticulously scrutinize every peso, ensuring that it serves the welfare and aspirations of the nation and our people,” Romualdez said.

The House leader noted that the 2024 budget has been meticulously reviewed to address the pressing concerns of ordinary Filipinos, especially in these trying times of global inflation and the escalating prices of basic commodities.

“The House has made significant institutional and individual amendments to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions for this particular problem,” he said.

Measures to help people cope with persistently high inflation and its impacts were also incorporated in the budget tweaks, said the House leader.

For its part, the Senate vowed to scrutinize the budget well and bring to fore the key concerns raised in earlier hearings that its subcommittees under the Finance mother committee of Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, held with various agencies before the recess.