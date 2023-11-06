SAN MIGUEL Beer, Blackwater, Cavitex and TNT claimed the first four quarterfinal round berths in Leg 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Season 3 on Monday at the Ayala Mall Manila Bay.

The Beermen went off to a 2-0 start in Pool B with victories over Cavitex, 22-17, and Northport, 21-16, with big man Ken Bono throwing his weight around to advance in the knockout stage of the Second Conference for the first time.

San Miguel Beer finished eighth twice and 11th last week in the first three legs.

TNT swept its Pool A assignments to take the top seed and remain on track toward a fourth straight title this conference.

Taking advantage of the last-minute entry of leading scorer Almond Vosotros, who replaced the ailing Chester Saldua in the roster, the Tropang Giga turned back Blackwater Smooth Razor, 19-17, and whipped Terrafirma, 21-14, for a 2-0 record at the end of their campaign in the pool stage.

Blackwater meanwhile, scored a 21-14 win over the Dyip to even its slate at 1-1 and take the remaining quarterfinals ticket in its group, while shutting the door close on Terrafirma’s bid.

Cavitex also made it to the next round with a 2-1 record in Pool B.

The Braves won over Purefoods, 21-18, and Northport, 21-14, with their lone loss being dealt by the Beermen.

A prize money of P100,000 await the leg champion, while P50,000 and P30,000 will be given to the runner up and third placer, respectively.